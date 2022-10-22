Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Files Draft Papers For IPO, To Be Listed On BSE SME; Details Here

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE for its initial public offering. The company plans to offer 62.90 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each through the book-building route. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE’s SME Platform (BSE SME).

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is a full-fledged innovative data solution company that provides a complete ecosystem of drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, data processing of drone and robust high-configuration hardware for drone delivery, drone in-a-box solution for automated survey and surveillance and drone pilot training, along with GIS data processing, Python coding and industry-specific courses.

The proceeds from the proposed offering will be used by the company to purchase drones and other accessories, and other general corporate expenses. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations was incorporated by Prateek Srivastava in 2017.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-certified RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) company, having its main centre in Pune, Maharashtra. Within only six months of operations, it has been able to train more than 150 drone pilots.

It recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Raksha University and launched its second RPTO in Gujarat, aiming to upskill the next generation and the students to join the Indian Armed Forces.

For the year ended June 2022, the company has reported a total income of Rs 3.08 crore and a net profit of Rs 72.06 lakh.

