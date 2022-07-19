GAIL Board Sets Record Date For Final Dividend; Details Investors Should Know

GAIL Final Dividend: A government of India Maharatna, GAIL, has announced a record date for its final dividend. The Board of the company has said in BSE filing that “We would like to inform that for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend @ 10 per cent (Re. 1 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, the “Record Date" will be Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022, if approved by the shareholders at the aforesaid AGM. This is in compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

With a market valuation of Rs 63,164.79 crore, GAIL (India) Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the gas and petroleum industry. The company is also India’s leading natural gas company. In India, GAIL controls over 70 per cent of the market for gas transmission and over 50 per cent of the market for gas marketing.

The shares of GAIL on Monday closed at Rs 144 apiece level, up by 2.53 per cent from its previous close of Rs 140.45 per share on the NSE. The stock has dropped 0.24 per cent over the past year, but on a year-to-date basis, it has gained 9.55 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has climbed by 9.80 per cent in the past month but has fallen by 2.67 per cent over the past six months. On the NSE, the shares of GAIL had touched a 52-week-high of Rs 173.5 on April 19, 2022, and a 52-week-low of Rs 125.20 on December 20, 2021, which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading at 17 per cent below the 52-week-high and 15.01 per cent above the 52-week-low. Based on the last traded price, the stock is trading higher than 5 days and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.11 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.08. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Financials

The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 27657.93 crore for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2022, up 4.11 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 26566.52 crore and up 70.88 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 16185.41 crore.

The net profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 3454.24 crore, up 38.91 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

ICICI Direct has a buy call on GAIL (India) with a target price of Rs 180. The current market price of GAIL (India) Ltd. is Rs 138.65. The time period given by the analyst is one year when GAIL (India) Ltd. price can reach the defined target.

Recently, 166 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations were dedicated to community service by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing, and Urban Affairs. These CNG stations were built by GAIL (India) Limited and nine of its group’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) firms in 41 geographical areas across 14 states of the country.

