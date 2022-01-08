GoAirlines, Adani Wilmar Among 38 Approved IPOs; Upcoming IPOs You Should Look Out For

>Upcoming IPOs in 2022: The stock market is set to remain busy in the current year, experts have predicted, with more and more companies rushing to float their initial public offerings or IPOs in the coming months. According to reports, experts have even suggested that it may exceed the levels of the previous years with the initial share sale of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is touted to be the biggest IPO of India yet. So far, as many as 38 IPOs are waiting for a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and 36 companies are under the observation of the market regulator.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, ESDS Software Solutions, AGS Transact Technologies, Tracxn Technologies, Adani Wilmar, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Go Airlines, Arohan Financial Services, Paradeep Phosphates, One MobiKwik Systems, and Skanray Technologies are expected to float their public offer in the first quarter of CY22, according to experts quoted by moneycontrol.com. These companies alone are expected to raise as much as Rs 45,000 crore, which will result in strong economic activity and therefore give a boost to the market sentiment overall.

>Here are the five Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) you should watch out for in 2022 if you are interested in buying shares this new year:

>LIC IPO: This is probably going to be the most hyped public offer this year. The LIC IPO is set to hit the bourses in the January-March quarter of FY2021-22, as per the government. The Life Insurance Corporation, the largest insurer in India, is one of the key areas though which the government can fulfill its disinvestment target. The government is seeking a valuation of between Rs 8 trillion (USD 109 billion) and Rs 10 trillion for the LIC IPO, according to reports. According to media reports, the government will reserve 10 per cent of the issue size would be reserved for the policyholder. The government had earlier refuted claims on delay in the process of floating the public offer and said that it will be done by Q4 of this financial year.

>Adani Wilmar IPO: The joint public issue set to be floated by the Adani Group and the Wilmar Group plans to raise Rs 4,500 crore through the primary market. The IPO floated by the FMCG foods group is entirely a fresh issue, the proceeds from which will be used for funding capital expenditure for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities, developing new manufacturing facilities, repayment/ prepayment of borrowings; funding strategic acquisitions and investments; and general corporate purposes. Adani Wilmar is one of the largest FMCG food companies in India and should definitely on the list of investors to invest in 2022. It will be the seventh Adani company to list at the bourses in India.

>Oyo IPO: Hospitality major Oyo Limited has submitted its papers to float an IPO with the Sebi, which are still pending with the market regulator. Oravel Stays, which goes with the market name of Oyo, will also be in the limelight among those at the Dalal Street this year. If approved by Sebi, Oyo IPO will plan to raise Rs 8,430 crore by selling its shares and will join top tier companies like Paytm, Nykaa and Policybazaar at the stock market.

Delhivery IPO: Delhivery services company Delhivery has filed its draft papers with Sebi for its initial offer of Rs 7,460 crore. The Delhivery IPO is expected to hit the markets this year itself, once it gets the approval. The company will raise Rs 5,000 crore through of fresh issue while the rest of the part will be an offer for sale.

>SBI Mutual Funds IPO: The State Bank of India is all set to sell the stake of its mutual fund wing through a public issue which is expected next year. According to reports, the company is willing to raise $1 billion through the IPO. "

“The Executive Committee of Central Board of the Bank has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6 per cent stake of the Bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals," said the lender in a regulatory filing earlier.

