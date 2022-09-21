Harsha Engineers IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Harsha Engineers IPO Share Allotment Today: The share allotment process of Harsha Engineers International Ltd IPO (initial public offering) will be announced today, September 21. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth Rs 755 crore are advised to check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allotment. They can check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Harsha Engineers International’s initial public offering got subscribed 74.70 times, helped by heavy demand from institutional buyers, on the last day of subscription. The public offer received bids for 125.96 crore shares against 1.68 crore shares on offer, according to a data with the NSE.

Harsha Engineers IPO: Subscription Status

Advertisement

The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 178.26 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors witnessed a subscription of 71.32 times. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 17.63 times.

Harsha Engineers IPO Share Allotment Date

The basis of allotment for Harsha Engineers IPO will begin on September 21, Friday. On the other hand, investors who will not win the bid are likely to get their refunds on September 22, Thursday. Investors who win the bid will receive credit to their demat accounts on September 23, Friday.

Harsha Engineers IPO: How to check allotment status

Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check their application status online after the announcement of the share allotment. They can check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd. For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Check Harsha Engineers International share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

Advertisement

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Harsha Engineers International — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Harsha Engineers International via BSE website

Advertisement

Another way to check the allotment status in Harsha Engineers International is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Harsha Engineers International’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Harsha Engineers IPO GMP Today

Advertisement

The grey market has gone bullish on Harsha Engineers shares. According to market observers, Harsha Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is Rs 240, which is Rs 45 higher from its yesterday’s low of Rs 195. Market observers maintained that this rise in Harsha Engineers IPO grey market premium is mainly due to the trend reversal in the secondary market sentiments.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here