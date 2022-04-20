HDFC Sells 10% Share of HDFC Capital to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for Rs 184 Crore

HDFC Limited, one of the leading mortgage lender in India on Wednesday said that it has sold 10 per cent stake in HDFC Capital to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 184 crore. ADIA is also the primary investor in the alternative investment funds managed by HDFC Capital.

“HDFC Ltd has entered into binding agreements to sell 10 per cent of the fully diluted paid-up share capital of HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd (HDFC Capital) to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for approx. Rs 184 crores," the company said in a regulatory filing.

