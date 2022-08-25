IDBI Bank Shares Zoom Over 9% As Govt Considers Stake Sale; Know Details

IDBI Bank Stake Sale: Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd surged over 9 per cent to hit a four-month high of Rs 43.85 on BSE on Thursday morning after a Bloomberg report said that the government is planning to sell at least 51 per cent of the state-owned lender. The report also said officials in the government and state-owned LIC, which together own nearly 94 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, are discussing the quantum of shares to sell.

It added that LIC and the government will take buyer interest by the end of September. A group of ministers will make the final decision on the structure of the deal. Shares of IDBI Bank have jumped 6.3 per cent in the past 12 months, raising its market valuation to about Rs 42,470 crore ($5.3 billion).

According to the report, authorities also plan to sell some stakes of the government and LIC in IDBI Bank and cut management control. The RBI will allow investors to buy a stake larger than 40 per cent, as entities seek permission from the central bank to purchase stakes above that threshold, while non-regulated firms are capped at purchases of 10-15 per cent.

At 11.03 am, the stock was trading at Rs 43.85, up 9.35 per cent from its previous close. Since the start of June, the stock has advanced 46 per cent whereas so far this year it has declined 8 per cent.

While the government owns 45.48 per cent in the bank, LIC owned another 49.24 per cent stake in the lender as of June 30, data has shown.

In its IPO filings in March this year, LIC had said that it will retain part of its 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to reap the benefits of the bancassurance channel. The plan is to completely privatise the bank as the government wants to exit it. IDBI Bank became a subsidiary of LIC with effect from January 2019, following the acquisition of an additional 82,75,90,885 equity shares. On December 19, 2020, IDBI Bank was reclassified as an associate company due to the reduction of LIC shareholding to 49.24 per cent following the issuance of additional equity shares by the bank under a qualified institutional placement. LIC had bought a 51 per cent in IDBI Bank in 2019 for Rs 21,624 crore at an average price of Rs 61 per share. LIC also pumped in Rs 4,743 crore into IDBI Bank in October 2019, using policyholders’ funds. The bank further raised Rs 1,435.1 crore on December 19, 2020, by way of a QIP which brought down LIC’s stake in IDBI to 49.24 per cent.

PSU Banks on Fast Lane

Besides this, other mid-sized public sector banks were also trading higher on hopes of privatisation. The government in its budget had said that it would divest IDBI Bank and privatise two public sector banks.

The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.23 per cent to 2,931.80, extending its winning streak for the third session. The index advanced 5.14 per cent in the three trading sessions.

Union Bank of India (up 5.19 per cent), Bank of India (up 3.63 per cent), UCO Bank (up 3.07 per cent), Indian Bank (up 2.72 per cent), Canara Bank (up 2.65 per cent), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.33 per cent), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.32 per cent), Punjab National Bank (up 2.24 per cent), Central Bank of India (up 1.64 per cent) and State Bank of India (up 1.34 per cent) edged higher.

