IDBI Bank Shares Zoom Over 9% As Govt Considers Stake Sale; Know Details

IDBI Bank Stake Sale: Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd surged over 9 per cent to hit a four-month high of Rs 43.85 on BSE on Thursday morning after a Bloomberg report said that the government is planning to sell at least 51 per cent of the state-owned lender. The report also said officials in the government and state-owned LIC, which together own nearly 94 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, are discussing the quantum of shares to sell.
It added that LIC and the government will take buyer interest by the end of September. A group of ministers will make the final decision on the structure of the deal. Shares of IDBI Bank have jumped 6.3 per cent in the past 12 months, raising its market valuation to about Rs 42,470 crore ($5.3 billion).
According to the report, authorities also plan to sell some stakes of the government and LIC in IDBI Bank and cut management control. The RBI will allow investors to buy a stake larger than 40 per cent, as entities seek permission from the central bank to purchase stakes above that threshold, while non-regulated firms are capped at purchases of 10-15 per cent.
At 11.03 am, the stock was trading at Rs 43.85, up 9.35 per cent from its previous close. Since the start of June, the stock has advanced 46 per cent whereas so far this year it has declined 8 per cent.
On December 19, 2020, IDBI Bank was reclassified as an associate company due to the reduction of LIC shareholding to 49.24 per cent following the issuance of additional equity shares by the bank under a qualified institutional placement. LIC had bought a 51 per cent in IDBI Bank in 2019 for Rs 21,624 crore at an average price of Rs 61 per share.
LIC also pumped in Rs 4,743 crore into IDBI Bank in October 2019, using policyholders’ funds. The bank further raised Rs 1,435.1 crore on December 19, 2020, by way of a QIP which brought down LIC’s stake in IDBI to 49.24 per cent.
