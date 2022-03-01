LIC IPO Expected to Hit D-Street Soon. Here are the Other Upcoming IPOs in March

As we near the end of the financial year 2021-2022, the IPO market in India is likely to witness an upsurge in the number of companies. Although there’s no concrete information as to the exact date at which the following companies are likely to open up for subscription, we can expect them to hit the stock market in the month of March, 2022.

LIC IPO

The most awaited IPO in the recent history of the Indian share market is finally going live. The timetable is not out yet, but experts expect this IPO to open for subscription in the second week of March. The GOI plans to raise around Rs. 70,000 – 75,000 crores through this IPO.

Delhivery IPO

Advertisement

The new kid on the delivery and logistics block is all set to get into the IPO groove and plans to raise at least Rs 7,460 crore. The company will offer fresh issues of shares for up to Rs 5,000 crores with an offer for sale component of Rs 2,460 crore. The existing shareholders are expected to dilute a part of their holdings.

Pharmeasy IPO

The pharmaceutical delivery app PharmEasy will also soon launch its IPO. The company had filed for the IPO in November 2021. PharmEasy plans to raise at least Rs 6,250 crores by issuing fresh shares.

Byjus IPO

The learning and interactive app for education is planning to launch its IPO soon. The company plans to raise between $400 million to $600 million.

OYO Hotels and Homes

One of India’s leading hospitality start-ups, OYO Hotels and Homes, is planning to raise around Rs. 8,430 crores. In this IPO, there will be a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs. 7,000 crores and the remaining Rs. 1,430 crores will be via OFS.

SBI Mutual Fund IPO

Advertisement

India’s largest bank and lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to list its mutual fund extension soon. The company plans to sell 6 per cent stake of mutual funds while Amundi is likely to offload around 4 per cent of its stake.

NSE IPO

The National Stock Exchange, India’s biggest is planning to launch its IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crores. Major shareholders of the company are SBI, LIC, IFCI, IDBI Bank, Goldman Sachs, Stock Holding Corporation, Tiger Global and Citigroup.

In addition to these five latest IPOs, there may be more in the fray as well. Keep an eye out on our IPO calendar to get more information and updates on upcoming IPOs. That said, if you don’t already possess a demat and trading account, now may be the right time to apply for one. This way, you can ensure that you have it ready by the time these IPOs hit the market. Other companies that will likely release their IPOs in March or soon are Go Airlines (India) Limited, One Mobikwik Systems Limited, Keventer Agro Limited, Snapdeal Limited, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.