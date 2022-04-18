Infosys Shares Plunge 9% on Q4 Results; Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the IT Stock?

Infosys Shares: Infosys Ltd shares tanked over 9 per cent on Monday after many analysts cut its margin estimates over its weaker-than-expected earnings for the March quarter. At 9 per cent, Infosys had its biggest fall in the market since March 23, 2020. The stock touched a low of Rs 1,592 a share on Monday. At 9.30am, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,642 on the BSE, down 7 per cent from its previous close.

