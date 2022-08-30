Is Stock Market Open on Ganesh Chaturthi Tomorrow? Check NSE, BSE, MCX Trading Timing

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The stock market — both BSE and NSE — will be closed for trading on Wednesday, August 31, in the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi. The equity segment, equity derivative segment, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment will remain shut on August 31, according to the BSE holiday calendar.

Commodity markets will be closed for the morning session on Friday. The regular trading will take place in the evening session, according to the schedule. For traders in commodities, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for the first between 9 am and 5 pm on Wednesday. It will open during the second half of the session from 5 pm to 11.30 pm. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be shut during the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm and will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

Also, it’s worth noting that since it’s also a settlement holiday, your commodity account balance on 31st August 2022 will not include the credits from:

-Profits (Realized and Marked to Market) from trades or positions in the commodity derivatives on August 30.

-Credits from exiting option positions on August 30.

Stock Market Holidays in 2022

After 31 August 2022, the next stock market holiday will fall in the month of October, meaning there is no market holiday in September. Stock exchanges will remain shut on four other occasions in October and November. The days are 5 October (Wednesday), 24 October (Monday) and 26 October (Wednesday) on account of Dussehra, Diwali or Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. In November there will be one trading holiday on 8 November (Tuesday) on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. In total, there were 13 declared holidays during the calendar year 2022.

Domestic stocks on Tuesday fully reversed the previous day’s losses, as US futures recovered some ground even as Asian markets remained mixed. At home, the gainers were mainly led by banking and financial stocks. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE jumped Rs 5.73 lakh crore to Rs 280.35 lakh crore from Rs 274.56 lakh crore on Monday, as Sensex climbed over 1,600 points and Nifty50 zipped past the 17,700 level.

All stocks of the Sensex index ended in the green with shares of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank as the top gainers, rising between 4-5 per cent.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 1.97 per cent and 1.40 per cent higher, respectively.

As many as 220 stocks, including ICICI Bank, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, Coal India and Federal Bank, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

“The downsides lost momentum on tests of the 17160 region triggering upside attempts on anticipated lines.The sharp pullback we have seen from 18,000 levels has encouraged people to be more risk-on. But some factors, like the quantum of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike going forward, is still on evolving stage," Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial.

