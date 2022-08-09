Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Stock Market Open Today? Check NSE, BSE, MCX Trading Timing

Stock Market Holiday: All trading activities across the nation will be closed today on the account of Muharram, including action at stock markets. On Tuesday, August 9, all trading operations including equity, currency and derivatives markets will be closed for the entire session at the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE, according to its website. Similarly, trading operations at the National Stock Exchange, or NSE, will also be suspended today for the entire session amid Muharram.

However, commodity markets will observe holidays only during the morning session, that is, 9 am to 5 pm on Tuesday but the trading will happen in the evening session on Tuesday from 5 pm to 11:30 pm. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

Stock Market Holidays in August

In addition to the Muharram holiday, trading will remain suspended on August 15 (Monday) as India will celebrate its 76th Independence Day, and on August 31 (Wednesday) for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Stock Market Holidays in 2022

After 31 August 2022, the next stock market holiday will fall in the month of October, meaning there is no market holiday in September. Stock exchanges will remain shut on four other occasions in October and November. The days are 5 October (Wednesday), 24 October (Monday) and 26 October (Wednesday) on account of Dussehra, Diwali or Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. In November there will be one trading holiday on 8 November (Tuesday) on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. In total, there were 13 declared holidays during the calendar year 2022.

The Indian equity benchmarks closed near a four-month high on August 8, on buying by foreign investors, falling crude oil prices and gains in auto as well as metal stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 465.14 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 58,853.07, and the Nifty was up 127.60 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 17,525.10.

Amid mixed global cues, the Indian market started slow but extended gains as the day progressed and ended the session near the day’s high.

“Sustained FII buying and falling oil prices are the major drivers for the ongoing market rally. Heavyweights played a significant role in today’s rise, while PSU banks remained under pressure following weak results of the PSB major," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

“Western markets continued to gain after strong US job numbers allayed worries of a recession. The week ahead is busy in terms of economic data with the domestic investors gearing up for the release of the inflation numbers along with the manufacturing production data to gauge the strength of the economy," he added.

Among sectors, Nifty auto, energy and metal indices rose 1 per cent each, while the Nifty Bank rose 0.8 per cent.

