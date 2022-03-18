Is Stock Market Open Today? Check NSE, BSE, MCX Trading Timing on Holi 2022

Stock Market Holiday: All trading activities across the nation will be closed today on the account of Holi festival, including action at stock markets. On Friday, March 18, all trading operations including equity, currency and derivatives markets will be closed for the entire session at the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE, according to its website. Similarly, trading operations at the National Stock Exchange, or NSE, will also be suspended today for the entire session amid Holi.

As per the list of stock market holidays in 2022, Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also be closed on Friday. However, for traders in commodities, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will open during the second half of the session 5 pm to 11.30 pm. It will be closed between 9 am and 5pm on the day. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

Advertisement

The exchanges (NSE and BSE) will resume trading on Monday, after the weekend closures followed by the Holi holiday.

Stock Market Holidays in March 2022: This is for the second time in the month that stock markets have been closed on a holiday, apart from the weekend. Prior to this, the exchanges were closed on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on March 1. There are no other stock exchange holidays in March 2022.

Stock Market Holidays in March 2022: Stock markets will remain closed for two days in April on account of different holidays. These two holidays are falling on two consecutive dates — on April 14 and April 15. BSE and NSE will remain closed on April 14 on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti . On April 15, on the other hand, the stock markets will remain closed on the occasion of Good Friday.

Advertisement

Equity benchmark Sensex surged past the 57,000-mark by rallying over 1,000 points on Thursday, tracking an overall bullish trend in global equities despite the US Federal Reserve hiking rates. The 30-share BSE index closed 1,047.28 points or 1.84 per cent higher at 57,863.93. Likewise, the NSE Nifty surged 311.70 points or 1.84 per cent to end at 17,287.05.

Advertisement

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 5.50 per cent, followed by Titan, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Infosys and HCL Tech were the laggards.

“While, these incrementally positive developments on geopolitics have led to easing of pressure on commodities front, the situation continues to evolve and a resolution is still away. Consequently, we expect markets to remain in consolidation phase in near term as investors assess the global developments and upcoming domestic earnings season on durability of economic recovery," said Hemant Kanawala, head of equity at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Advertisement

The stock markets will have a total of 13 holidays in 2022, as per the data available on the BSE website. The next stock market holiday will fall on April 14, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.