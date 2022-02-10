LIC IPO Filing with Sebi Tomorrow, Insurance Regulator Clears Draft Papers

>LIC IPO: The central government is all set to file the draft papers of initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) with market regulator likely tomorrow. Insurance regulator (IRDAI) has cleared the LIC IPO proposal, sources told CNBC-TV18. The LIC DRHP filing with SEBI is now likely to happen on February 11, 2022. The quantum of divestment and embedded value numbers to be mentioned in DRHP.

The government plans to keep a portion of IPO for LIC policyholders, who could also get discounts as the government wants to rope in a larger section of retail investors. Similarly, the government is in the process of approving a 20 per cent foreign investment limit in LIC to rope in foreign investors to make the IPO a huge success. The IPO is expected to hit markets by mid-March. Further, LIC has approached anchor investors to raise about Rs 25,000 crore before the IPO, according to ET Now. For policyholders, the government would reserve 5-10 per cent at a discounted rate, the sources mentioned.

Actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India has worked out the embedded value of LIC, while Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors. Under the embedded value method, insurance companies’ present value of future profit is also included in their present net asset value (NAV).

The government has appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, to manage the mega IPO of the country’s largest insurer.

The much-awaited LIC IPO is expected to be the biggest ever witnessed by the country. LIC’s IPO may help the government reach its revised divestment target of Rs 78,000 crore, down from the initial target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. So far this financial year the government has managed to raise Rs 12,000 crore from divestment receipts.

At over Rs 15 lakh crore valuation, a 5-10 per cent stake sale could fetch up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The government may sell up to 10 per cent share of LIC IPO, according to sources. However, Pandey declined to comment the size of stake government is planning to offload in the first round.

