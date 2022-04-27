LIC IPO LIVE Updates: 'Mother of All IPOs' is Here; Issue Opens on May 4

-The price band for the LIC IPO has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949. India now expects to raise up to $2.74 billion from selling a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC. At the new rate, the government could raise $2.61 billion at the lower end of the price band.

-LIC IPO is set to open on May 2 for anchor investors and for subscription on May 4, and close on May 9.

-Employees and retail investors will be given a Rs 45/share discount, while LIC policyholders will get Rs 60/share discount.

-Besides policyholders and shareholders, the remaining shares will be allocated thus: 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail buyers and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Of the 50 perc ent QIB allocation, 60 per cent will be reserved for anchor investors.