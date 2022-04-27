LIC IPO LIVE Updates: 'Mother of All IPOs' is Here; Issue Opens on May 4

LIC IPO Live Updates: The Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) public issue offer, India’s biggest is finally here. The much-awaited issue of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to open on May 2 for anchors and on May 4 for subscription. The government filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with capital market regulator SEBI on Tuesday evening. Read More
LIC will not approach the market for a year for LIC FPO. According to Sebi rules, companies can’t carry out a follow-on public offer (FPO) for six months after the IPO. Further, sources with the knowledge of the matter have also said that, the market regulator, SEBI is considering the exemption sought by LIC on a mandatory 5 per cent listing.
India’s largest insurer LIC is likely to list on the stock exchanges on May 17. As per the final papers filed with Sebi, the allotment of shares to the demat account of bidders will happen by May 16, post which LIC would commence trading of equity shares in the stock exchanges and list “on or about May 17".
If you are a LIC policyholder interested in participating in the insurer’s anticipated initial public offering (IPO), you must ensure that your PAN information is current in LIC’s systems and that you have a demat account.
The issue size of the IPO is Rs 21,000 crore with a valuation of Rs 6,00,000 crore. Earlier it was expected that the valuations will be around Rs 13,00,000 crore but now it will be around Rs 6,00,000 crore and embedded values are around Rs 5,40,000 crore, so the LIC IPO is valued at around 1.1 times of its embedded value. Private players are trading at around valuations of 2-3 times of embedded value. This Rs 6,00,000 crore LIC valuation looks Lucrative.
There is a fair degree of interest in the LIC IPO from retail investors. We opened around 45,000 accounts for the IPO alone last month. Of these, 40 per cent of customers are new to the market. While near-term market volatility is likely to weigh on the stock performance, we remain positive from the long-term perspective. Given the under penetration of insurance and improving financialization of savings, we expect LIC to maintain its market leadership position backed by robust business traction. Additionally, a strong rebound in terms of NBP/APE growth enabling market share gains in Q4FY22 hints at strong investor interest before the IPO. Thus, we believe investors should subscribe to the IPO for the long term, as we are confident that the structural story for the life insurance industry remains intact as uncertainties during the pandemic have highlighted the benefits of life insurance,
“LIC IPO will not crowd out capital, monetary supply. It will biggest in India despite reduced offer size" says DIPAM Secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Even after reduced size, LIC will be largest IPO, says DIPAM secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, DIPAM Secretary on Wednesday said that the LIC IPO right-sized. We expect significant retail participation in line with our vision.
-The price band for the LIC IPO has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949. India now expects to raise up to $2.74 billion from selling a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC. At the new rate, the government could raise $2.61 billion at the lower end of the price band.
-LIC IPO is set to open on May 2 for anchor investors and for subscription on May 4, and close on May 9.
-Employees and retail investors will be given a Rs 45/share discount, while LIC policyholders will get Rs 60/share discount.
-Besides policyholders and shareholders, the remaining shares will be allocated thus: 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail buyers and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Of the 50 perc ent QIB allocation, 60 per cent will be reserved for anchor investors.
Investors can bid for the issue in the price band of Rs 902-949 per share and in a bid lot of 15 equity shares and in multiples of 15 equity shares thereafter. At the higher end of the price band of, an investor will have to shell out Rs 14,235 for a lot of LIC shares.
Life Insurance Corp Of India (LIC) will become the country’s fifth most-valued listed firm, with a market cap of over Rs 6 trillion. Globally, it will rank 186th in terms of market cap. Currently, in terms of mcap in India, Reliance Industries Ltd is the most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 18.23 trillion followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (Rs13.12 trillion), HDFC Bank Ltd (Rs 7.58 trillion) and Infosys Ltd (Rs 6.57 trillion).
Today, LIC Shares are commanding a premium of 5-7 per cent in the grey market. Observers said that the rise in GMP will be taken as a good signal from the grey market as secondary market sentiment has been negative for the last two sessions and today stock market has opened in red territory.
The government is offering discounts for policyholders who want to subscribe to the public offer. It has announced Rs 60 per equity share discount to those applicants having an LIC policy. However, only those LIC policyholders will be eligible for this discount who bought their policy on or before April 13, 2022, the day LIC had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Government sources have said that LIC will not launch a follow on public offering (FPO) for a year after listing even as the watchdog considers exemption sought from compulsory five per cent listing on float. Valuations have come down for LIC. Now the company is valued at just over Rs 6 lakh crore. The RHP mentions the embedded value of LIC to have been calculated at Rs 5.39 lakh crore as of September 31, 2022. Earlier in February, the government had planned on raising around Rs 60,000 crore from the public issue, selling just over 5 per cent stake. Now the size of the sale has been brought down to 3.5 per cent.
The government of India will sell shares of LIC at a fixed price band of Rs 902-949 per equity share of Rs 10 each face value. At the higher end of the price band, the LIC IPO will help the government raise just over Rs 21,000 crore.
However, much has changed since LIC filed its draft papers earlier in February. With the revised price band, the government now expects to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore from selling a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC in place of the earlier 5 per cent, a third of the original expectations. The Securities and Exchange Board of India on April 25 gave its nod to the updated draft red herring prospectus, which lists a 3.5 per cent stake sale instead of five percent as mentioned in the previous draft papers.
