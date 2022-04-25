LIC IPO: SEBI May Exempt LIC From 5% Mandatory Listing Rule; Know Details

LIC IPO Update: According to the latest development on the LIC IPO, CNBC TV18 has learned from its sources that it will not approach the market for a year for LIC FPO. According to Sebi rules, companies can’t carry out a follow-on public offer (FPO) for six months after the IPO. Further, sources with the knowledge of the matter have also said that, the market regulator, SEBI is considering the exemption sought by LIC on a mandatory 5 per cent listing.

India’s Fiscal Deficit Target at Risk

Advertisement

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s board on Saturday approved selling a 3.5 per cent stake for Rs 21,000 crore, compared with the 5 per cent proposed in the draft papers estimated before Russia invaded Ukraine. Anchor investors had been reluctant to commit as the war eroded demand for equities, according to people with knowledge of the matter, with foreign funds withdrawing more than $16 billion from Indian stocks this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.