LIC IPO Share Allotment Finalised. Did you Get LIC Share? How to Check

LIC IPO in India Share Allotment: The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has closed, and the company finalised share allotment on May 12. LIC’s Rs 20,557 crore IPO was sold in the range of Rs 902-949 per equity share, where eligible policyholders received a discount of Rs 60 apiece, whereas retailers and eligible employees were offered a discount of Rs 45 per share. The issue was overall subscribed 2.95 times, thanks to strong participation from policyholders and employees, whose portions were subscribed 6.12 times and 4.4 times, respectively. Qualified institutional investors made 2.83 times bid for their allocations, whereas non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 2.91 times. The quota for retail bidders was subscribed 1.99 times.

Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on BSE website or KFin Technologies Private Limited website.

Check LIC Share Allotment Status Via Registrar KFin Technologies Website

-To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘LIC — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared.

-Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box.

-Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

-This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Here’s How to Check LIC IPO Share Allotment Status on NSE

-Go to NSE’s official website — https://www.nseindia.com/

-Go to the “equity" option and select “LIC IPO" from the drop-down menu.

-Enter your application and PAN Card number.

-Complete the “I am not a robot" verification and access your LIC IPO share allotment status.

To check the LIC IPO share allotment on BSE, follow the same procedure here — https://www.bseindia.com/

LIC IPO Latest GMP

According to market observers, LIC share price is quoting at a discount of Rs 25 in grey market today. They said that LIC IPO GMP (grey market premium) has been in negative zone for third successive day, which can not be taken as good development ahead of share listing date.

Market observers said that LIC IPO GMP today is minus Rs 25, which means LIC IPO grey market price has remained almost steady for last 24 hours. LIC IPO GMP yesterday was minus Rs 26. Ahead of LIC IPO opening, shares of the insurer were available at a premium of Rs 92. So, in near 10 days, LIC IPO GMP has tumbled around 125 per cent. Market observers said that negative trend in the secondary markets have done major damage to the grey market sentiments in regard to LIC IPO. They said that ever since the opening of LIC IPO, the stock market mood across the world has remained bearish and this could be the major possible reason for LIC IPO GMP fall.

However, stock market experts said that grey market premium is not an ideal indicator of the success or failure of a public issue. They said that GMP is an unofficial data, which is non-regulated as well. So, one should look at the balance sheet of the company instead of grey market sentiments as the financials of the company gives a better and more concrete fundamental picture of the company.

