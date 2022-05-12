LIC IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check Status Via BSE, KFin Tech, GMP

LIC Share Allotment: Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment today, which is keenly awaited by investors who have participated in the country’s biggest-ever public issue. Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or the website of IPO registrar by following three easy steps. Allotments will be done on May 12 and shares will be credited to the demat accounts on May 16. LIC, which slashed around 60 per cent of its issue size due to poor market conditions, had earlier fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 a share.

The IPO was a pure offer for sale of up to 221.37 million shares. The firm reserved around 59.29 million shares for the anchor investor portion. Employee reservation portion is at 1.58 million, while policyholder reservation is at 22.14 million. The QIB portion is set at 98.83 million.

Check LIC Share Allotment Status Via Registrar KFin Technologies Website

-To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘LIC — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared.

-Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box.

-Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

-This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Here’s How to Check LIC IPO Share Allotment Status on NSE

-Go to NSE’s official website — https://www.nseindia.com/

-Go to the “equity" option and select “LIC IPO" from the drop-down menu.

-Enter your application and PAN Card number.

-Complete the “I am not a robot" verification and access your LIC IPO share allotment status.

To check the LIC IPO share allotment on BSE, follow the same procedure here — https://www.bseindia.com/

LIC IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) of Life Insurance Corp (LIC) shares on Wednesday turned negative ahead of its listing on May 17.

LIC GMP was at Rs 93-95 a share and then it started going downhill. It was trading between Rs 8 and Rs 10 a share on May 5. On May 6 and 10, it was very volatile, with a downward trend, he said. From Rs 8-9 a share, it fell to negative Rs 15 a share on Wednesday, experts said.

The GMP has fallen steadily from its peak amidst worries of lukewarm response from foreign investors. The IPO was subscribed mostly by retail and domestic institutional buyers. Foreign investor participation was muted. Volatility, sparked by fears of a tightening by global central banks following higher inflation, also worried investors.

Currently, LIC shares are being traded at a discount in the grey market (unlisted market), may be impacted by the nervousness lingering in the equity market. The benchmark indices as well as broader markets corrected in double digits in more than one month as investors could be looking more worried about earnings and economic growth amid rising inflation concerns.

Before the opening of public issue, it was trading at a premium of Rs 95 in the grey market premium, indicating about 10 percent upside, as per IPO Watch.

