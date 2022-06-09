LIC Shares Hit All-Time Low, Investors Lose Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore Since Listing; What Next?

LIC slides to a new all-time low for the ninth straight day on Thursday, hitting a fresh low of Rs 731.10 apiece on BSE. With today’s drop, the market cap of the insurance company stood at Rs 4.61 lakh crore. The scrip dropped another 2 per cent on Thursday, slipping to Rs 723.7, before making a partial recovery. Shares of LIC have wiped off almost one-fourth of their wealth from the issue price of Rs 949. The journey of LIC on Dalal Street has been a painful one for investors so far as the stock has wiped out more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore of wealth.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were ruling weak on the day of the weekly F&O expiry. So far in the session, BSE Sensex hit a day’s low of 54,507.41, while NSE Nifty 50 touched 16,243.85.

