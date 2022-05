Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rallied over 3 per cent in the early trade on Tuesday to scale Rs 1,000 mark for the first time ever. This is the second consecutive day that the shares of M&M have rallied. The stock rose more than 5 per cent in the previous session and extended its gains on Tuesday to hit an all-time peak of Rs 1,029.90.

