MapmyIndia, Metro Brands, 3 Other IPOs Set to List Next Week; Key Details Here

>IPO Listings Next Week: The Dalal Street has been busy over the past few weeks as several companies have been floating their initial public offerings and are subsequently listing at the stock markets, largely at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The week starting from December 20 is no exception as five IPOs are set to list on the stock markets during this time. Additionally, three IPOs are also set to open between December 20 and December 21, as per reports. These include the Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited IPO, CMS Info Systems Limited IPO and the Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited IPO.

The IPOs that are scheduled to list next week at the bourses include Shriram Properties, MapmyIndia, Metro Brands, MedPlus Health Services and Data Patterns. All of these companies had floated their public issue earlier this month, and have received strong response from bidders.

Advertisement

>Let us have a detailed look at the five IPOs set to be listed next week

>MapmyIndia IPO: The CE Infosystems IPO, better known as the MapmyIndia IPO, opened from December 9 to 13 and is set to be listed on December 22, Wednesday. The maiden public offer of the advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies provider received a strong response from bidders and was subscribed 155 times. The unlisted shares of MapmyIndia IPO was trading at Rs 950 at the grey markey, 91 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,033.

>Shriram Properties IPO: Shriram Properties IPO was subscribed 4.6 times of its issue size but the grey market premium of the offer did not spell good for bidders. The Shriram Properties stock was fetching a premium of Rs 15 at the grey market, which is just 12 per cent higher than the issue price of Rs 113-118. The IPO, which was open between December 8 to 10, will make its market debut on December 20, Monday.

>Metro Brands IPO: Metro Brands Limited backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is set to make its debut at the stock market on December 22, after opening for the public between December 10 and 14. The price band of the issue was fixed at Rs 485-500 per equity share, while at the grey market the unlisted shares were trading at Rs 535. This was a premium of Rs 35 at the upper end of the price band, or 7 per cent. Metro Brands IPO is expected to mop up Rs 1,367 crore. Bidders had oversubscribed the issue by 3.64 times.

Advertisement

>MedPlus Health Services IPO: Medplus Health Services Ltd, the second-largest pharmacy retailer in India, opened its initial public offering (IPO) Between December 13 and December 15. The issue, which was booked 52.6 times by bidders, saw a stellar response from the Qualified Institutional Buyers Category. The QIB portion was booked 111.9 times, while non institutional buyers and retail investors booked 85.33 times and 5.2 times the portion set aside for them. MedPlus IPO GMP was standing at Rs 250 per share, 31 per cent higher than the issue price of Rs 780-796 per equity share. The stocks are scheduled to list at the bourses on December 23, Thursday.

Advertisement

>Data Patterns India IPO: The Data Patterns IPO was fetching a high grey market premium ahead of its listing at the BSE and NSE next week. The stock, which was booked over 119 times of its total issue size, received stellar response from bidders. Data Patterns IPO GMP was standing at Rs 450, 77 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 555-585 per equity share. The stocks are set to be listed on December 24, Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.