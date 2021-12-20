Medplus Health IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, KFin Tech, GMP

Medplus Health Services initial public offering (IPO) share allotment status is likely to be finalised on Monday. Medplus Health Services IPO received an overwhelming response from investors when it had opened for subscription earlier this month. The maiden offer was subscribed 52.6 times.

Those who have invested in Medplus Health IPO, can check their share application status on December 20. Investors can check Medplus Health IPO share allocation status via BSE webiste. There will also be an option to check Medplus Health IPO share allotment status via registrar’s website — KFin Technologies Private Limited.

Once Medplus Health shares are allotted, the ineligible investors will get the refund on Monday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on December 22.

>How to Check Medplus Health IPO Share Allotment Status via BSE Website

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Medplus Health Services Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is beside the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then you just click the ‘I am not a Robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

>How to Check Medplus Health IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (KFin Technologies Private Limited)

1) Go to the KFin Tech Pvt Ltd website via the URL https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

2) From here, you will have to select one of the five available servers

3) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu, that is, Medplus Health Services Limited. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

4) Then, you need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, DPID/ Client ID or PAN ID

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step ‘4’

6) Click on the search option

7) Your allotment status will be visible after this

Medplus Health Services IPO received bids for whopping 66,13,67,268 shares against the total issue size of 1,25,75,154 shares. The portion allocated for the qualified institutional investors (QII) was booked 111.89 times.

>Medplus Health Services GMP:

The unlisted share of Medplus Health Services Ltd was trading at Rs 220 in the grey market on December 20, according to IPO Watch.

Started in 2006, Medplus Health Services is India’s second largest pharmacy retailer. With over 2,000 stores, Medplus Health Services network spreads across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. It offers a wide range of products comprising pharmaceutical and wellness products (medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and test

kits) and fast-moving consumer goods, such as home & personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps, detergents, and sanitisers.

Medplus Health Services Limited IPO opened for subscription from December 13-15. The price band was fixed at Rs 780–796 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. Medplus Health Services maiden offer consisted of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 798.29 crore by selling shareholders. The company aimed to mop up a total of Rs 1,398.29 crore. The net proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilized for funding working capital requirement of subsidiary, Optival and general corporate purposes.

