Medplus Health Services, Data Patterns, One Other IPO to Open this Week. Know Details

>IPOs Next Week: After a busy week in terms of companies launching their initial public offering, the primary markets are set to see yet another week full of buzz. This is because after four IPOs opened over the course of this week, as many as three more public offers will be issued in the upcoming week starting December 13, Monday. The companies that are set to float their IPOs are Medplus Health Services, Data Patterns India and HP Adhesives. On top of it, Tega Industries, Anand Rathi Wealth and RateGain Travel Technologies are set to debut on stock markets next week, days after floating their public offers.

>Here is a look at the three IPOs that will open between December 13 and December 20:

>Medplus Health Services IPO

The Medplus Health Services IPO is set to open on December 13, Monday. The maiden public issue will close on December 15, Wednesday after a three-day bidding process. The Medplus IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,639 crore, divided into a fresh issue and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. The fresh issue is worth Rs 600 crore, whereas the offer for sale part is expected to raise Rs 798 crore. The price band of the Medplus IPO has been fixed at Rs 780 to Rs 796 per share. Medplus Health Service Limited is a Hyderabad based company, which was incorporated in 2006. Medplus is one of the largest online pharmacy chains in India. The company offers different types of pharmaceutical and wellness products. Currently, Medplus Health Services is operating in more than 300 cities in India and has more than 1,500 offline stores. Angel Broking gave a neutral rating to the upcoming issue. The IPO is set to list on December 23 at NSE and BSE.

>Data Patterns India IPO

Defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider Data Patterns India Limited is scheduled to float its maiden public offer on December 14, Tuesday. The Data Patterns IPO will close after a three-day bidding process on December 16, Thursday. Anchor booking of the company’s IPO, if any, will open on December 13. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 555 to Rs 585 for each of its shares. At the upper end of the price band, the Data Patterns IPO is likely to mop up Rs 588 crore during the issue. The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale by promoters of 5.95 million equity shares. Data Patterns plans to use the proceeds of the fresh issue to repay its loans, support working capital, and upgrade and expand facilities at Chennai.

>HP Adhesives IPO

HP Adhesives Limited is going to put forward its IPO on December 15, Wednesday that will close after a three-day bidding process on December 17, Friday. The HP Adhesives IPO has a price band of Rs 262 to Rs 274 per equity share. The company plans to raise Rs 126 crore through its maiden public issue. Investors will be able to put in bids for a minimum of 50 shares at Rs 13,700 the upper price band, and in multiples of 50 thereafter. The HP Adhesives IPO will have 45.97 lakh shares, out of which 41.40 lakh equity shares are set aside for fresh issue. The remaining 4.57 lakh shares comprises of an offer for sale by selling shareholder Anjana Haresh Motwani. The public offer is set to list on the stock markets, BSE and NSE, on December 27. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

