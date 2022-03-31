Petrol Prices Hiked Today; Mumbai to Pay Rs 116.72/Litre. Check City-Wise Fuel Rates

Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel rates continue to soar as state-owned oil retailers hiked the fuel prices for the ninth time in the last 10 days. Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last ten days to Rs 6.40 per litre. Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 101.81 per litre & Rs 93.07 per litre respectively today - increased by 80 paise. In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 116.72 & Rs 100.94 (increased by 84 paise).

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 and diesel price is Rs 97.52, an increase of 76 paise. The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel is Rs 96.22 per litre.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in five states, a period during which the cost of crude oil soared by about USD 30 per barrel. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has attributed the fuel price rise to the disruption in supply chains and the resultant increase in global oil prices due to the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the daily hike in fuel prices. Gandhi said that PM Modi’s daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing “hollow dreams" of employment to the youth.

“Prime Minister’s daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people’s expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the Lok Saba member from Wayanad said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Oil futures dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday morning on news that the Biden administration is weighing releasing some 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices. Brent futures were down $4.71, or 4.2 per cent, to $108.58 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down $5.45, or 5 per cent, to $102.74 a barrel at 0035 GMT.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Thursday, March 31 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.27 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 116.72 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 107.45 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.52 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.22 per litre

Noida

Petrol - Rs 101.88 per liter

Diesel - Rs 93.42 per liter

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 101.56 per liter

Diesel - Rs 93.22 per liter

Patna

Petrol - Rs 112.28 per liter

Diesel - Rs 97.28 per liter

