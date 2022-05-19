Prudent Corporate IPO Share Allotment Finalised: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

The share allocation status of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO received decent response from the investors during the subscription period. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO was subscribed 1.22 times on the final day of bidding. If you have invested in Prudent IPO, you can check your application status now. There are two ways a) via BSE, b) via registrar’s website

How to Check Share Allotment Status of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO via BSE

Advertisement

a) Login at the direct link to BSE website —bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

b) Under the issue type, click ‘Equity’

c) Under the issue name, select Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limted in the drop box

c) Enter your Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO application number

d) Enter your PAN details

e) Click at ‘I’m not a robot’

f) Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The official registrar for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited. Bidders can also check their share allotment status on registrar’s website once it is finalised.

A Step-by-step Guide to Check Allotment Status of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO via Link Intime India

a) Go to Link Intime India Private Limited website — https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html

b) Now, select Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limted in the dropbox. Investors must know that the name of the latest IPO will appear in the dropbox only when the allotment status is finalised.

c) Once the company has been selected, you have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID.

Advertisement

e) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) After this, you need to fill captcha for security purposes

f) Now, hit the ‘Submit’ button

The number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor will be displayed on the screen.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services share will be listed on the stock exchange on May 23.

The unlisted share of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO was commanding a premium of Rs 20 in the grey market on May 19, according to IPO Watch.

Advertisement

Started in 2003, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited is well-known retail wealth management company. It offers mutual funds, life and general insurances, stock broking, SIP with insurance, gold accumulation plan among others.

Prudent IPO opened for subscription from May 10-12. The price band has been fixed at Rs Rs 595 - Rs 630. Investors had to bid a minimum of 23 shares and in multiple thereafter. On Valuation of Prudent IPO, Angel One said, “At the higher end of the price band Prudent will be trading at P/E multiple of 34.0x its annualized EPS for 9MFY2022 as compared to Anand Rathi which is trading at 20.5xFY2022 earnings. We believe that prudent has a very strong retail focused business model which provides them with a distinct

competitive advantage and will be difficult to replicate."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.