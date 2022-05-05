Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO Allotment Finalised Today: How to Check Via BSE, KFinTech

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO: The share allotment announcement for Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO will be done on Thursday, May 5, days after the public issue opened for bidding. The multi-specialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain opened its public issue a week back, and saw an oversubscription of 12.43 times against the number of shares allotted. The decent response was mainly backed by qualified institutional buyers. The Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO share allotment is likely to be done today.

The QIB portion was subscribed 38.9 times of the portion set aside for the category, while non-institutional investors bid for 3.73 times of the portion meant for them. The retail individual category saw an oversubscription of 1.38 times to the Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status

The allotment status of Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO will be announced today, that is May 5. Therefore, those investors who have applied for the the public issue worth Rs 1,595 crore will be able to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

How to Check Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status via BSE Website

a] Login at the direct link to BSE website-bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

b] Select Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO;

c] Enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number;

d] Enter your PAN details;

e] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

f] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen only when the allotment is done.

How to Check Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status via Registrar’s Website

a] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

b] Now, select Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO;

c] Select either Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let’s take application number);

d] Once this is done, enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number;

e] After this, you need to fill Captcha; and

f] Now, hit the ‘Submit’ button

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO GMP Today

The unlisted shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO was giving a premium of Rs 40 at the grey market on Thursday. This was the same as yesterday’s grey market premium. The Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO GMP signalled that the public issue will open in the positive zone. The Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO will list on NSE and BSE on May 10.

“Rainbow Children’s Medicare has a financially stable business model supported with a strong institutional investors base. The company focuses on cost-effective measures and a robust track record growth and financial performance. The IPO is also priced in line with listed peer groups," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL securities Limited.

