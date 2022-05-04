Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO Share Allotment Tomorrow: How to Check Status in 2 Ways

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO: The initial public offering, or IPO, of multi-specialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Hospital Limited received decent response from bidders across the country. The maiden issue of Rainbow Children’s Medicare was subscribed 12.43 per cent as of the last day of its opening. The response was mainly backed by qualified institutional buyers.

The company had floated its Rs 1,581 crore IPO on April 27 and sold the shares at a price range of Rs 516-542 to bidders. The QIB portion was subscribed 38.9 times of the portion set aside for the category, while non-institutional investors bid for 3.73 times of the portion meant for them. The retail individual category saw an oversubscription of 1.38 times to the Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status

The expected date for Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO allotment is 5th May 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth Rs 1,595 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

How to Check Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status via BSE Website

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website-bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO;

3] Enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

6] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen only when the allotment is done.

How to Check Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status via Registrar’s Website

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Now, select Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO;

3] Select either Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let’s take application number);

4] Once this is done, enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number;

5] After this, you need to fill Captcha; and

6] Now, hit the ‘Submit’ button

Rainbow Children IPO: What GMP Suggests on Listing Gains

The unlisted shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO was giving a premium of Rs 40 at the grey market on Wednesday. This was the same as yesterday’s grey market premium. The Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO GMP signalled that the public issue will open in the positive zone. The Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO will list on NSE and BSE on May 10.

“Rainbow Children Medicare Limited IPO limited received a moderate response. The QIB quota, However, got a decent response. The allotment chances should be much higher for Retail Investors. The company has delivered steady numbers and valuations looks in-line with peers. The expected listing gains should be around 5-10 per cent. The expectations further have a room for an upside if market sentiments improves before its listing," said Abhay Doshi, founder at UnlistedArena.com.

