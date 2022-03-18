Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Gets Richer by Rs 861 Crore From These Two Stocks in a Day. Do You Own?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Bulls roared on the D-street ahead of Holi, as key indices gained 2 per cent on Thursday. Two of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio stocks, Titan Company and Star Health Insurance, made his net worth soar by Rs 861 crore. In yesterday’s trade, the shares of Titan Company increased from Rs 2587.30 to Rs 2706, while making a jump of Rs 118.70 per share. Similarly, the share of Star Health Insurance also increased from Rs 608.80 to Rs 641 per share. In yesterday’s trade, this share saw an increase of Rs 32.20 per share.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Share Holding

According to Titan Company’s shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have invested in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,57,10,395 Titan Company shares, which is 4.02 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together own 4,52,50,970 company shares or 5.09 per cent stake in this Tata Group flagship company.

As per the latest exchange communication, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has declared that he holds 10,07,53,935 shares, which is 17.50 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4,52,50,970 Titan Company shares and Titan share price ascended Rs 118.70 on Thursday. So, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth is around Rs 537 crore ( Rs 118.70 x 4,52,50,970).

Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares that surged Rs 32.20 per share on Thursday. Hence, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth due to rise in Star Health share price is around Rs 324 crore ( Rs 32.20 x 10,07,53,935).

Therefore, total rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth due to rise in Titan share price and Star Health share price is around Rs 861 crore.

Should You Add Titan, Star Health Insurance to Your Portfolio?

Titan

Osho Krishnan, senior analyst- technical and derivative research at Angel One said, “Titan has seen a spectacular breakthrough to enter the uncharted territory. The stock has witnessed a consolidation breakout that has been backed by substantial traded volumes indicating the vigor in the breakout. Eventually, on the weekly time frame, the stock has showcased a decisive closure affirming the strength in the momentum. The stock has strong support near the 2550-2580 odd zone, and till it sustains above the same, the strong bullish view is expected to remain intact in the counter."

Star Health Insurance

Star Health saw Motilal Oswal Securities initiating a coverage on Thursday with a ‘buy’ call. The target the domestic brokerage set for the battered stock at Rs 750 is, however, below the issue price of Rs 900. “Star offers a unique proposition to play the fastest-growing segment in the general insurance space. Given the market leadership in the retail health business, strong earnings growth prospects (25 per cent plus CAGR), limited cyclicality risk (commercial lines and motor insurance have high cyclicality), and healthy RoE profile (15–17 per cent over the medium term), we believe the stock deserves a premium," the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal said, the company is the market leader in the health insurance industry, with a retail market share of 31 per cent, and that the company is poised to grow at a relatively faster pace vis-à-vis the overall health insurance industry.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

