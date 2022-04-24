Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's favourite Tata Stock Doubles Investors' Money Every 4 Years. Do You Own?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Despite rising turmoil in the domestic equity market, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has some particular convictions that work as a major reason for the ace investor to remain invested in these stocks. Titan Company shares are one such stock, which has been doubling shareholders’ money since 2009. So, those retail investors and market observers who want to know the reason for this Tata stock being one of the favourite stocks of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, this can be an interesting fact for them.

Titan share price history

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been giving a stellar return to its shareholders since 2009. In April 2009, Titan’s share price was around Rs 40 apiece levels that went up to around Rs 300 levels in April 2013. In October 2017, Titan Company’s share price went further up to Rs 600 per share levels, which further shot up northward at around Rs 1460 per share levels in April 2021. Hence, this Tata group share in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio has been giving a multi-bagger return to its shareholders after every four years since 2009.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Titan Company

Titan Company, where Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala held a 5.1 per cent stake as of December 31. The Jhunjhunwala duo’s stake in this stock is valued at Rs 11,106.90 crore. As per the shareholding pattern of Titan company, for the recently ended March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have a shareholding in this Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,53,10,395 Titan shares or 3.98 per cent stake in the company whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 Titan Company shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company.

The ace investor has added extra stakes in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Canara Bank by around 0.4 per cent, while his wife has picked up an additional 0.5 per cent stake in Jubilant Pharmova during the March quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has stayed put in Crisil, Delta Corp, Indian Hotels, and Titan Company, while he has reduced stakes in Aptech, and Escorts among others, as per the trendlyne.com.

What do Brokerages Say Post Q4 Earnings?

Foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley, commenting on the Q4 results of the Tata Group stock, expects the company to progress well and record an upbeat Q1 FY23, as the management appears optimistic about its network expansions. The firm has an overweight call on the stock and a target price set at Rs 2,700, an upside of 10 per cent.

Brokerage house Edelweiss Securities sees the company’s underlying structural growth remaining unchanged despite the Q4 sales numbers. It added that Titan has managed to surpass other large jewellers, given the trust that Tata brand name evokes.

Titan Company Ltd., incorporated in the year 1984, is a large-cap company (having a market cap of Rs 218706.12 crore) operating in the gems and jewellery sector.

