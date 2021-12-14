RateGain Travel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Status via BSE, KFin Tech, GMP

RateGain Travel Technologies initial public offering (IPO) allotment status will be finalised on Tuesday, December 14. RateGain Travel Technologies IPO received an overwhelming response from the investors when it had opened for subscription. Rategain Travel Technologies IPO was subscribed 17.41 times over the 1.73 crore shares, according to data.

Investors who have subscribed to RateGain Travel Technologies IPO, can check their share application status now. There are two ways to check Star Health IPO share allotment status a) via BSE, b) via IPO registrar’s website.

>How to Check RateGain Travel Technologies IPO Share Allotment Status via BSE Website

Advertisement

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘RateGain Travel Technologies Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is beside the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then you just click the ‘I am not a Robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

>How to Check RateGain Travel Technologies IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (KFinTech Private Limited)

1) Go to the KFin Tech Pvt Ltd website via the URL https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

2) From here, you will have to select one of the five available servers

3) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu, that is, RateGain Travel Technologies Limited. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

4) Then, you need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, DPID/ Client ID or PAN ID

Advertisement

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step ‘4’

6) Click on the search option

7) Your allotment status will be visible after this

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.