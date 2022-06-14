RBL Bank Clarifies on Asset Quality Challenges After Stock Hits All-Time Low; Know Details

After shares of RBL Bank plunged over 22 per cent in the previous trading session, the bank has issued a clarification on appointing a bad loan expert as the CEO & MD. It said “There has been considerable speculation and rumours linking the appointment of the new MD & CEO of the Bank, Mr. R S Kumar, with asset quality challenges for the Bank in the near future. We wish to reiterate that such speculation is baseless and unfounded and purely speculative in nature."

In the previous session, the stock was under pressure as on being nudged by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank appointed a new CEO, who the central bank had earlier brought in to clean up the bad loan mess at troubled housing finance company DHFL.

RBL Bank had said on Saturday that the RBI had approved the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO of the bank. According to reports, the RBI had chosen from a list of names suggested by the private bank, which included a few private bankers. Subramaniakumar, a public sector banker for four decades, was appointed by RBI as the administrator of DHFL in 2019. He had successfully resolved the case, including the sale of assets to Piramal. “Given his profile, he comes across as a troubleshooter with decent success at IOB/DHFL. However, his selection as MD & CEO of a private bank, despite interim management’s assurance on asset quality and plans to reorient the bank on the path of growth, is a little surprising," said brokerage Emkay in a note.

Last year in December, RBL’s then MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja went on indefinite leave. Executive director Rajeev Ahuja was appointed as the interim Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. Ahuja’s departure had come after the RBI appointed one of RBL’s chief general managers, Yogesh Dayal, on the lender’s board as an additional director.

