Reliance Emerges Lead Gainer As 4 of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 2.31 Lakh Crore in M-cap

Four of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping Rs 2,31,320.37 crore in market valuation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the overall gains. Last week, the Sensex jumped 884.57 points or 1.61 per cent.

While TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the other gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, HUL, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation. Their cumulative losses stood at Rs 68,140.72 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,38,222.46 crore to reach Rs 18,80,350.47 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied by Rs 64,618.85 crore to Rs 12,58,274.59 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 25,728.52 crore to Rs 6,40,373.02 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 2,750.54 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,17,049.46 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Bharti Airtel tanked Rs 25,955.25 crore to Rs 3,76,972.75 crore. The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) tumbled Rs 13,472.25 crore to Rs 5,06,157.94 crore.

HDFC’s valuation plunged Rs 9,355.02 crore to Rs 4,13,299.36 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dived Rs 8,963.69 crore to Rs 5,38,561.56 crore. The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 6,199.94 crore to Rs 7,66,314.71 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped Rs 4,194.57 crore to Rs 4,14,369.71 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

