Reliance Industries Becomes 1st Indian Company to Hit $250 Billion in M-cap

Reliance Industries Ltd. becomes the first Indian co to hit market cap of $250 billion. The market cap gap between two of India’s most valued Indian companies (Reliance, TCS), widened further in the last four months. Reliance Industries saw an increase of ~$20 billion while TCS saw a decline of ~$20 billion in its market cap in 2022.

RIL is one of India’s biggest conglomerates with a presence in refining or marketing petrochemicals (O2C), oil and gas exploration, retail, digital services and media, making it a well-diversified business entity. In the April-December period (9MFY22), O2C and oil and gas contributed 50 per cent to the EBITDA level whereas retail, digital, and others contributed 10 per cent, 34 per cent, and 6 per cent, respectively.

RIL and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA’ZIZ) on Tuesday signed a shareholder agreement for a chemical project in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The development acquires significance as it will focus on chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride (EDC), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production, which is used in a wide range of industrial applications.

Advertisement

This is expected to unlock new revenue streams for RIL as well as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, who are strategic partners in TA’ZIZ, a joint venture company.

At 12:25 pm, Reliance Industries Ltd. Shares were trading at Rs 2,834.20 or 2.03 per cent higher on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.