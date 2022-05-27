Ruchi Soya Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 25.4% YoY, Revenue Up 37%; Dividend Declared

FMCG firm Ruchi Soya Industries on Friday posted a 25.4 per cent decline in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 234.43 crore on a standalone basis in the March 2022 quarter, compared with a PAT of Rs 314.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, its revenue from operation during January-March 2022 jumped 37.7 per cent to Rs 6,663.72 crore, against Rs 4,838.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Rochi Soya has also declared its maiden dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (on a face value of Rs 2 per equity share) for the financial year 2021-22, according to a regulatory filing. “The board of directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2022, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on 36,19,94,853 equity shares of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022."

“In Q4 FY22 Ruchi Soya delivered a strong performance in an challenging consumption environment and achieved a total income of Rs 6,676.19 crore as compared with Rs 6,301.19 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, reflecting a growth of 5.95 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter and 37.38 per cent on year-on-year basis," the company said in a statement.

The company’s Ebitda during the March 2022 quarter stood at Rs 418.54 crore with an Ebitda margin of 6.27 per cent, it said. “The company continues to sustain its Ebitda margins in spite of rising inflation levels, macro challenges, as well as the need to manage costs aggressively to maintain margins in a healthy range." Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Its branded business, including sold under royalty arrangements and institutional segment (bakery and vanaspati) during the quarter achieved sales of Rs 4,848.87 crore, constributing 73.12 per cent of the total sales of Ruchi Soya products. The company exported products worth Rs 74.65 crore, it said.

“In the last quarter, the other segment (food products, etc) registered a robust increase in sale of 15 per cent over Q3 FY22 and 209 per cent in 12M FY22 over 12M FY21. Further, in Q4 FY22, the Ebit of the segment increased to 11.31 per cent up from 8.09 per cent in Q3 FY22 and 10.23 per cent in 12M FY22 as compared with 7.60 per cent 12M FY21. The same was majorly due to increase in sale of food and nutraceuticals products," Ruchi Soya said. Ebit stands for earnings before interest and tax.

For full financial year, Ruchi Roya registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 806.31 crore for 2021-22. Its Ebitda during the year stood at Rs 1,565.98 crore. The company’s total income in FY22 stood at Rs 24,284.38 crore, higher compared with Rs 16,382.97 crore in the previous financial year.

Ruchi Soya’s profit before tax (PBT) during 2021-22 stood at Rs 1,074.38 crore, compared with Rs 514.40 crore in the previous financial year, thus almost doublings its profit before tax in the financial year.

The company’s shares on Friday were trading higher by Rs 24.50, or 2.24 per cent, at Rs 1,118.95 apiece during the trade on the BSE.

