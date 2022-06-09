Rupee Hits All-Time Low of 77.81 Against US Dollar, What Led to this Record Fall; Explained

The rupee slipped 13 paise to hit its intra-day record low of 77.81 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.74 against the American dollar, then fell further and touched its intra-day record low of 77.81, registering a fall of 13 paise from the last close. On Wednesday, the rupee recovered from its record low to close 10 paise higher at 77.68 against the American currency.

Anindya Banerjee, VP, currency derivatives & interest rate, Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said: “USDINR spot closed 2 paise higher at 77.73 levels. RBI policy was a non-event. RBI is expected to keep raising rates in the upcoming meetings as inflation can remain above its target for the full financial year. USDINR could continue to see low volatility. A range of 77.40 to 78.00 remains in play over the near term."

