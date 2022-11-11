Home » News » Markets » Rupee Rises 64 Paise To 7-Week High Of 80.76; Fifth Consecutive Day Of Gain

Rupee Rises 64 Paise To 7-Week High Of 80.76; Fifth Consecutive Day Of Gain

In the previous four sessions, the rupee closed higher

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 09:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The rupee had settled at 81.40 against the American currency on Thursday.
The rupee had settled at 81.40 against the American currency on Thursday.

Rising for the fifth day, the rupee on Friday appreciated sharply by 64 paise to a seven-week high of 80.76 against the dollar in the opening trade, tracking weakness in the US dollar against a basket of currencies. In the previous four sessions, the rupee closed higher.

The domestic currency had settled at 81.40 against the American currency on Thursday, up 7 paise over its previous close of 81.47.

The dollar index, which gauges the American currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was lower at 108.24, compared with 110.70 on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 36.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: November 11, 2022, 09:31 IST
last updated: November 11, 2022, 09:52 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+30PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Hina Khan Makes A Case For Sequins In Black And Golden Outfit, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Pictures