Sensex Climbs 650 pts, Nifty at 17,900; HDFC rallies 8%, HDFC Bank Up 8.3% on Merger Announcement

The key benchmark indices started Monday’s session on an upbeat note driven by banking majors HDFC and HDFC Bank as the two announced a merger deal. At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 599.50 points or 1.01% at 59876.19, and the Nifty was up 150.40 points or 0.85% at 17820.90. About 2018 shares have advanced, 347 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, HDFC and HDFC Bank rose 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, leading gains. They were followed by Bajaj Finance, Titan, Tech M, Asian Paints and HCL Tech.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 1 per cent higher.

Russia-Ukraine talks will continued to be in ficus. As per reports, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia has said that peace talks with Russia are at a stage that could lead to direct contact between Zelenskyy and Putin in Turkey.

This apart, key events are lined up this week starting with the manufacturing PMI data to be released today, followed by the FOMC March meeting minutes on Wednesday that investors will closely watch out for rate hike projections, inflation, and pace of US Fed balance sheet reduction.

On Friday, the RBI’s policy rate announcement remains most awaited. The central bank continues to be in a conflicting position amid flaring inflation and fears of falling behind the curve.

Global Cues

US stocks rose modestly to kick off the second quarter on Friday, as the monthly jobs report indicated a strong labor market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.13 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,779.48, the S&P 500 gained 4.65 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 4,535.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.58 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 14,212.94.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index opened higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, but early trade was volatile as investors eyed developments in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.28 per cent, or 78.49 points, to 27,744.47 in early trade, but later sank into negative territory. The broader Topix index added 0.27 per cent, or 5.18 points, to 1,949.45.

Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Monday morning as traders welcomed Beijing’s decision to remove a rule preventing US authorities from inspecting Chinese firms traded in New York, easing concerns they could be delisted. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.85 pe rcent, or 187.56 points, to 22,227.11. Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.

