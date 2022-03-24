Sensex Down 400 pts, Nifty Below 17,200 Amid Weak Global Cues; ZEE Jumps 10%

The key benchmark indices started lower on Thursday’s session in a highly volatile week as oil prices have risen sharply near $120 a barrel mark. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 399.34 points or 0.69 per cent at 57285.48, and the Nifty was down 117.00 points or 0.68 per cent at 17128.70. About 790 shares have advanced, 930 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.
Among the Sensex-30 shares, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, TCS, Tech M, HCL Tech, NTPC and Infosys were the top gainers. Coal India, Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel were the winners on the Nifty.
On the flip side, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, SBI, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, meanwhile, were down up to 3 per cent, pulling frontline indices lower.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the negative territory, down up to 0.19 per cent.
Among sectors, Nifty Banks, Financials and Auto indices suffered sharp losses, trading up to 1 per cent lower. On the other hand, Metal, and Energy pack were the top outperformers.
Within individual stocks, Zee Entertainment surged 15 per cent after its largest shareholder Invesco said it will not pursue an EGM to add six independent directors to Zee’s Board as it backed the merger between the company and Sony.
Kotak Bank, on the other hand, was the top loser on bourses, down over 3 per cent. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) plans to offload up to 2.02 per cent stake in the private lender on Thursday.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The market now lacks direction and is moving up or down on a daily basis responding to news regarding crude price, FPI flows and speculation on what the Fed might do in the coming policy meets. Nifty is likely to move in the 17000 - 17500 range in the short run. A breakout above this range can happen if there is positive news from the war front which can bring crude prices sharply down. If crude prices remain elevated for a longer period it will impact India’s GDP growth and push inflation higher."
“Safety is now in IT and pharma which are insulated from high crude prices and high inflation. FMCG and cement segments will face margin pressure. High-quality financials are in a sweet spot," Vijayakumar added.
