Sensex Down 80 points, Nifty Below 17,450; Hero Moto Plunges 5%

The key benchmark indices started lower amid globally weak sentiment as US and European markets logged in significant losses overnight. The Sensex was down 35.02 points or 0.06 per cent at 58533.49, and the Nifty was down 10 points or 0.06 per cent at 17454.80. About 1222 shares have advanced, 628 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, NTPC, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, M&M, HDFC Bank, and Reliance were the top gainers. Infosys, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, and Tech M, meanwhile, were the top losers.

On the downside, Infosys, HDFC, Titan, Ultratech Cement, Dr Reddy’s, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, and Tech M, and SBI Life were the top frontline losers, down up to 2.6 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 0.35 per cent higher. Sectorally, Nifty PSBs, Metals, Energy and Realty indices were the leading winners, up between 0.6-0.9 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty IT, and Auto were the only losers.

Among stocks, Hero MotoCorp slipped over 5 per cent after the I-T dept found that the company has siphoned off Rs 800 crore via shell firms.

On the other hand, Future Retail gained 5 per cent. The company’s CEO Sadashiv Nayak has quit the company seven months after his appointment.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “As we begin the new financial year markets are in uncertain territory. Globally the major headwinds for equity markets are declining liquidity, persistently high inflation in the US and an increasingly hawkish Fed. On the positive side, the negative real returns from fixed income is prompting the increasing tribe of retail investors to pour more money into equity."

“This strong new trend which is very conspicuous in India has the potential to keep the markets resilient even in the midst of the uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war. For FY 23 the prospects for financials, IT, telecom, capital goods and pharma look good. FMCG, cement and autos are likely to face margin pressure]," Vijayakumar said.

On the global front, Russia has signed a decree on transferring payments for gas with “unfriendly countries" in the Rubles. Existing contracts for gas delivery will hence be stopped if buyers from these countries do not fulfil new terms, which go into effect from Friday. Hence the supply shortage fears for Europe is looming larger than before.

Global Cues

Wall Street stocks dropped Thursday in a weak finale to a downcast quarter during which equities retreated on worries about tightening monetary policy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 4,530.41, down 1.6 per cent for the day and just under five per cent for the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.6 per cent in the session to close at 34,678.35, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.5 per cent to 14,220.52.

Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday tracking falls on Wall Street as worries about the Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.71 per cent, or 197.32 points, to 27,624.11 at the open, while the broader Topix index lost 0.69 per cent, or 13.36 points, to 1,933.04. “Selling is likely to be dominant in the Tokyo market following falls of US shares," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

