Sensex Gains Nearly 150 pts, Nifty Near 16,350; Asian Paints jumps 3%

Key benchmark indices opened in the green today. Market action may remain subdued as investors remain jittery amid high inflation and rising rates. China’s strignent covid-19 lockdown are also weighing on market sentiment. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 107.98 points or 0.20 per cent at 54578.65, and the Nifty was up 29.50 points or 0.18 per cent at 16331.40. About 1304 shares have advanced, 659 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Asian Paints, Maruti, HUL, SBI, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, up to 3 per cent higher. Infosys, RIL, Tata Steel, meanwhile, were the top losers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in the positive territory, up to 0.86 per cent higher.

Metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group-stocks will also be in focus as the group will reportedly make a $7 billion bid for Holcim AG’s Indian subsidiaries Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said: “Based on the SGX Nifty and Global Trend, the Indian market is expected to open lower. Wall Street plunged to its lowest level in more than a year on Monday, as markets were already hit by rising interest rates. Following the decline in global stocks, Indian equity indexes may face some pressure. Asian markets are trading down on expectations of an economic downturn later this year as a result of growing inflation, higher interest rates, and the continued harsh COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Shanghai. In April, China’s export growth dropped to its lowest level in over two years, while imports scarcely moved."

“At current levels, the IT sector appears positive as a drop in the rupee might assist firms counter some of the cost and growth challenges. Positive geopolitical developments, as well as stronger-than-expected key macroeconomic data this week, might help turn the tide and entice investors to return to risk assets," Nigam added.

Global Cues

Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth, while the dollar held near 20-year highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8%, falling for a seventh straight session and extending declines to 17 per cent so far this year. The Nikkei lost 0.9 per cent, Australian shares shed 2.5 per cent and Korean stocks lost 2 per cent.

Hong Kong’s benchmark share index returned from a one-day holiday sharply lower on Tuesday, slumping more than 4 per cent as worries over higher interest rates and slowing economic growth sapped investor sentiment. The Hang Seng index fell as much as 4.11 per cent in early trade, dragged lower by index heavyweights Alibaba Group Holding , Meituan and Tencent Holdings Ltd, which slumped between 4 per cent and 7 per cent.

The S&P 500 ended below 4,000 for the first time since late March 2021 and the Nasdaq dropped more than 4 per cent on Monday in a selloff led by mega-cap growth shares as investors grew more concerned about rising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.67 points, or 1.99per cent, to 32,245.7, while the S&P 500 lost 132.1 points, or 3.20per cent, to 3,991.24, its lowest close since March 31, 2021. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 521.41 points, or 4.29 per cent, to 11,623.25.

