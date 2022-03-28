Sensex Drops 100 points, Nifty Below 17,150 Amid Mixed Global Cues; Inox Leisure Surges 15%

The key benchmark indices started in green on Monday. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 5.67 points or 0.01 per cent at 57367.87, and the Nifty was up 6.80 points or 0.04 per cent at 17159.80. About 1271 shares have advanced, 778 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

On the other hand, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, UPL, M&M, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, and HCL Tech were the biggest laggrads, down between 0.4-1 per cent. The broader markets were, however, outperforming the frontline indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.15 per cent higher.

Sectorally, Nifty Bank, Financials, each down 0.8 per cent, were the top losers. Realty and Comsumer Durable indices were also in red. While, Nifty Oil & Gas, Pharma, Metals, Media and Auto were all in the positive zone, up between 0.3-2 per cent.

Among stocks, PVR and Inox Leisure soared 6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. The two have inked a deal to merge and will become India’s largest film exhibition company.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Even though the Ukraine war and the consequent crude spike impacted markets initially, the war is not impacting markets much now. The major headwinds for markets in 2022 will continue to be the high US inflation and Fed tightening. It appears that markets have priced in around 190 bp hike by the Fed in 2022. The fact that markets continue to be resilient in spite of so many headwinds is a reflection of the strength of this bull market."

“DIIs and retail investors now exert more influence on the market than FPIs. Domestic investors emerging as a major counter force to the fair weather FPIs is a desirable development. However, retail investors have to be more vigilant in their investment by avoiding low-grade stocks and investing in high quality stocks," Vijayakumar added.

Volatility may continue into the new week as well due to the monthly expiry of March derivative contracts and developments around the Russia-Ukraine war. The two sides will likely hold talks again between March 28-30 in Turkey. Investors will also monitor auto sales data to be released on Friday, along with the fiscal deficit and infrastructure output numbers for February that will be announced on Thursday.

Global Cues

The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday as financial shares rose after the benchmark Treasury yield jumped to its highest level in nearly three years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.3 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 34,861.24, the S&P500 gained 22.9 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 4,543.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 14,169.30.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after nine straight sessions of gains, as investors closely watched developments in Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 per cent or 110.87 points at 28,038.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.06 per cent or 1.14 points to 1,980.33. “Profit-taking sales are likely" even though rallies on Wall Street should support investor sentiment, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex told Reuters.

