Sensex Drops 700 pts at Open, Nifty Near 16,950 Amid Weak Global Cues

Key benchmark indices opened lower on Monday amid weak global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 710.77 points or 1.24 per cent at 56486.38, and the Nifty was down 226.20 points or 1.32 per cent at 16945.80. About 737 shares have advanced, 1553 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.

Barring ICICI Bank and NTPC, all other Sensex stocks were in red, led by losses in HUL, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins, Wipro, Tata Steel, and Tech M, down up to 3 per cent.

Global Cues

Advertisement

Wall Street tumbled more than 2.5 per cent on Friday, ensuring the three main benchmarks ended in negative territory for the week, as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took its toll on investors. Dow Jones tanked 2.82 per cent to 33,811.40 S&P 500 plunged 2.77 per cent to 4,271.78 Nasdaq dropped 2.55 per cent to 12,839.29

Asian stocks opened lower on Monday after Wall Street shares plunged on anxiety over higher interest rates. Sell-off was seen across Asia and Wall Street ended the painful week. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 1.65 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei plunged 1.91 per cent Australia’s ASX 200 tanked 1.57 per cent South Korea’s Kospi plunged 1.63 per cent China’s Shanghai shed 2.45 per cent Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.54 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.