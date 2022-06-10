Home » News » Markets » Sensex Drops Over 600 pts, Nifty Near 16,300 Amid Weak Global Cues

Sensex Drops Over 600 pts, Nifty Near 16,300 Amid Weak Global Cues

Indian equity markets opened in deep red amidst weak global cues.
Aparna Deb
Updated: June 10, 2022, 09:18 IST

Global Cues

US stocks sold off sharply Thursday as investor anxiety heightened ahead of data on Friday that is expected to show consumer prices remained elevated in May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 638.11 points, or 1.94 per cent, to 32,272.79; the S&P 500 lost 97.95 points, or 2.38 per cent, to 4,017.82; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 332.05 points, or 2.75 per cent, to 11,754.23.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with investors cautious ahead of key US inflation data due later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.03 per cent, or 290.31 points, at 27,956.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.01 per cent, or 19.82 points, to 1,949.23.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Friday, while the dollar held on to its overnight gains, after rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and upcoming US inflation data unnerved investors. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 per cent in early Asian trade, weighed down by drops of 1.5 per cent in Hong Kong, 0.8 per cent in resources-heavy Australia and 1.6 per cent in South Korea.

first published: June 10, 2022, 09:18 IST