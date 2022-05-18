Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Opens Above 16,300; Adani Power Jumps 5%

The key benchmark indices started Wednesday’s session with mild gains amid mixed cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 230.63 points or 0.42 per cent at 54549.10, and the Nifty was up 66.30 points or 0.41 per cent at 16325.60. About 1487 shares have advanced, 342 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged. Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech M, Wipro, Tech M, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were the top winners on the Sensex, rising up to 2 per cent, while PowerGrid, NTPC, Tata Steel and SBI were the sole losers. The broader markets, meanwhile, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.9 per cent.

Sectorally, Metals, and Energy pack were subdued on the NSE, while IT, Pharma, and Financials strongly led gains, up to 1 per cent higher.

Among stocks, Indian Oil Corp fell over 2.5 per cent on reporting a 31.4 per cent drop in its Q4 net profit at Rs 6,021.88 crore due to a margin squeeze in petrochemicals and drop in auto fuel sales.

Jet Airways rose 2 per cent. The airline operator has successfully operated all proving flights and is now eyeing the grant of air operator certificate (AOC) by aviation regulator DGCA, its owner Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has said.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Stock market has an uncanny ability to surprise, and this was evident in the sharp 417 point pullback in Nifty yesterday. Sharp relief rallies triggered by short covering happen even in bear markets. It remains to be seen whether the rally has enough steam to sustain, particularly when the latest WPI inflation print has come at a disturbing 15.08 per cent. RBI can be expected to turn more hawkish in the coming policy meets. The Fed chief Powel’s recent statement that “Fed will not hesitate to raise rates till inflation is tamed" indicates that, globally, economies and markets will have to gear for a higher interest rate regime, going forward."

“Investors can give priority to segments which will not be impacted much by rising inflation and stocks of companies with pricing power to pass on increased costs to consumers. High quality IT and telecom stocks are better placed to weather the storm," said Vijayakumar.