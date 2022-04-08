Sensex Falls 100 pts, Nifty Trades Near 17,650 as RBI Cuts FY23 GDP Projections

The key benchmark indices started Friday’s session on a muted note ahead of the RBI’s crucial monetary policy announcement. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 219.99 points or 0.37 per cent at 59254.94, and the Nifty was up 76.60 points or 0.43 per cent at 17716.10. About 1677 shares have advanced, 297 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.

Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, Wipro, HUL, Maruti, Asian Paints and Dr Reddy’s were the top winners, leading the upmove on Sensex, while Coal India, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, and BPCL led gains on the Nifty.

On the other hand, M&M, Tech M, TCS, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and ICICI Bank were the top losers across the two indices.

The broader markets also opened in green and rose higher than the frontline indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.64 per cent higher.

Sectorally, the FMCG, Metals and Energy indices on the Nifty were firmly higher, leading gains. While, Banks, Financials, IT, Realty and Auto were flat to marginally positive.

Among stocks, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy was up 2 per cent on the BSE. The company has significantly narrowed down its quarterly loss to Rs 157.81 crore for the March quarter vs a loss of Rs 467.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The market will keenly watch the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation and growth projections in the wake of the continued increase in oil and commodity prices. Many analysts, meanwhile, expect the central bank to keep the key rates unchanged.

Moreover, it remains to be seen if the bank will spell out any alteration in its hitherto maintained sanguine view on inflation and growth.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said: “RBI monetary policy will decide the further directions for the markets, we believe RBI will maintain accommodative stance with no change in interest rates but can announce future guidelines of liquidity measures in order to curb surging inflation amid rising geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, the Russian ruble made a strong comeback and have started trading at pre-war levels on the back of rising payments in rubles for the exchange of oil and gas. On the Technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 17,750 followed by 17,900 and on the downside 17,600 and 17,500 will act as strong support. The key resistance level for Bank Nifty is 37,900 followed by 38,200 and on the downside 37,200 and 36,900 will act as strong support."

Global Cues

The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, with Pfizer and Tesla fueling a late-session rally while investors eyed the war in Ukraine and a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25% to end at 34,583.57 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43% to 4,500.21. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.06% to 13,897.30.

Oil prices continued retreating on Thursday aided by plans of the US and its allies to release oil from strategic reserves. Brent crude futures fell 0.5 per cent to settle at $100.58 a barrel, while WTI crude fell 20 0.6 per cent to settle at $96.03 a barrel.

Asia markets were mostly subdued this morning with the Hang Seng down 0.65 per cent, while Nikkei was flat. Strait Times and Kospi fell up to 0.5 per cent. Shenzhen Component was lower, while Shanghai Composite was up 0.2 per cent.

