Sensex Gains 300 pts, Nifty Above 17,400 Amid Positive Global Cues; India VIX Slips Below 2%

Benchmark indices are trading firm in the opening session on Wednesday. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 343.12 points or 0.59 per cent at 58286.77, and the Nifty was up 90 points or 0.52 per cent at 17415.30. About 1593 shares have advanced, 417 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, L&T, HDFC, Asian Paints, Maruti, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex winners, while Tata Steel, Tech M, Sun Pharma and NTPC, were the only laggards. On the downside, Tata Steel, Tech M, Sun Pharma, NTPC, ONGC, Hindalco, and JSW Steel were the top laggards on the bourses. The broader markets also opened firmly in green with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining up to 0.9 per cent. Nifty Realty, and Auto were the sectoral winners, up 1.2 per cent each, followed by Nifty PSBs and Media. All sectoral indices were in green, barring Nifty Metals and Oil & Gas, down 1.6 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. Advertisement Among individual stocks, Tata Consumer was up 4 per cent. The company on Tuesday announced reorganisation of its India and overseas businesses and also proposed to purchase of a 10.15 per cent minority interest in its UK subsidiary, TCP UK.

Motherson Sumi Wiring slipped 5 per cent after reports said company's 0.67 per cent equity changed hands on the exchanges.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said: “Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a Positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended positive on Tuesday as a sharp climb in shares of Tesla overshadowed weakness in energy and bank stocks, while Russia and Ukraine were poised to hold their first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks. NASDAQ was up by 1.31 per cent to 14354.90 levels."

Global Cues

US stocks notched more gains on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and as talks on ending the war in Ukraine showed signs of progress. The S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent, its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1 per cent higher and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.8 per cent. The latest gains build on the major indexes’ gains the past two weeks, even in the midst of choppy trading and volatile energy prices.

Hong Kong stocks began Wednesday on a positive note as investors cautiously welcomed progress in Ukraine peace talks after Russia pledged to de-escalate the war. The Hang Seng Index gained 0.79 per cent, or 174.00 points, to 22,101.63. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.43 per cent, or 13.65 points, to 3,217.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.46 per cent, or 9.57 points, to 2,094.05.

