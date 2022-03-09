Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 16,000 Amid Mixed Global Cues; IndiGo, SpiceJet Surge up to 6%

Key benchmark indices extended gains into a second session on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 142.42 points or 0.27 per cent at 53566.51, and the Nifty was up 41.90 points or 0.26 per cent at 16055.40. About 1465 shares have advanced, 310 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.

Sensex gains were led by Titan, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Tech M, Dr Reddy’s. Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, were the top losers. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 0.7 per cent higher.

Sectorally, Nifty Banks and Metals were the sole losers, down 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. While, Nifty Auto, IT, Pharma, and Realty were leading gains, trading up to 1 per cent up Advertisement Among stocks, Trident was trading over 3 per cent higher as India Ratings has upgraded its long-term credit rating to IND AA with a positive outlook.

Aviation stocks gained up to 6 per cent in opening trades on the news of the resumption of international passenger flights almost after 2 years.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Negative sentiments in global stock markets persist. As long as the war lingers and crude remains at high levels a sustained rally is unlikely. High crude oil will impact India’s GDP growth and corporate earnings growth for FY 23. FY 23 Nifty EPS estimate of 870 at the beginning of this year will be missed. Higher inflation will be another negative."

“The market has responded to the emerging scenario with a Nifty correction of above 14 per cent. But IT, metals, energy, and pharma stocks have done well since they stand to benefit from the price and demand trends. For investors who are prepared to take another 5 per cent hit in prices in the short run, quality financials present a buying opportunity," Vijayakumar explained.

Market benchmarks ratcheted higher in a see-saw session on Tuesday after four days of steep declines as investors accumulated recently-battered IT, pharma and finance stocks even as the Ukraine crisis remained an overhang. World equities were mixed as participants tracked Russia’s intensifying attack on Ukraine and the cascade of sanctions against Moscow.

Global Cues

US stocks lost more ground on Tuesday after President Joe Biden imposed a ban on imports of Russian petroleum, and more major firms announced they were shutting operations in Russia. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 percent to finish the session at 32,632.64, the lowest in nearly a year. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent to end at 4,170.7, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3 percent to 12,795.55.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after three days of losses, amid continued uncertainty over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ahead of key events and data due this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.41 percent or 101.80 points at 24,892.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.38 percent or 6.65 points at 1,766.51.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.26 percent, or 54.15 points, to 20,820.02. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.31 percent, or 10.18 points, to 3,303.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.19 percent, or 4.12 points, to 2,143.79.

