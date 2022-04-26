Sensex Gains Over 600 pts, Nifty Above 17,150; IndusInd Bank, M&M Gain 2% Each

Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday amid positive global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 534.23 points or 0.94 per cent at 57114.12, and the Nifty was up 168.30 points or 0.99 per cent at 17122.30. About 1739 shares have advanced, 322 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

All Sensex and Nifty shares opened higher. From the former pack, HUL, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Twins, M&M, Sun Pharma, Nestle, ITC and Axis Bank were the top gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, up to 1.4 per cent higher.

Today, market participants will continue to assess the geo-political situation and keep an eye on big corporate earnings including Nifty50 companies Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life. However, markets may see increased volatility as the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday draws nearer.

Global Cues

US stocks stormed back from sharp losses in the morning to notch gains Monday, the latest round of turbulence for Wall Street. The S&P 500 climbed 24.34 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 4,296.12 after erasing an early 1.7 per cent loss. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 238.06 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 34,049.46 after earlier being down 488 points, while the Nasdaq composite rallied 165.56, or 1.3 per cent, to 13,004.85 to lead the market.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors cheered gains on Wall Street while keeping a cautious eye on Chinese shares. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.59 per cent, or 155.59 points, at 26,746.37, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.36 per cent, or 6.69 points, to 1,884.09.The dollar stood at 127.59 yen, off from 128.15 yen on Monday in New York.

Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with small gains after suffering another hefty drop in the previous session, though traders remain on edge over China’s worsening Covid outbreak and lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, or 119.70 points, to 19,989.04. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 per cent, or 1.94 points, to 2,930.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.10 per cent, or 1.74 points, to 1,791.76.

