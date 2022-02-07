Sensex Opens 92 pts Lower, Nifty below 17,500 Amid Mixed Global Cues; PSB Stocks Drag

The key benchmark indices started on a lower note on Monday amid weak global cues as US bond yields surged on Friday after a strong jobs data heightened fear of tightening of monetary policy. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 91.91 points or 0.16 per cent at 58552.91, and the Nifty was down 25.50 points or 0.15 per cent at 17490.80.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Dr Reddy’s, M&M, SBI, Titan, Nestle, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were, however, in the positive territory, up 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Among individual stocks, SBI shares rose by as much as Rs 3.8 to Rs 534 apiece on BSE in early deals, coming within 2.5 per cent of a 52-week high touched last week.

Key benchmark indices started trade on a flattish note extending weakness from the previous session. VK Vijayakumar, chief Investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The spike in US 10-year bond yield to 1.91 per cent reflects the increasing concerns of high inflation and the Fed being behind the curve. The January jobs report in the US at 4.67 lakh new jobs was way ahead of market expectations. Now it is beyond doubt that the Fed will have to act tough on inflation. If the Fed turns highly hawkish and delivers a 50bp rate hike in March, that can cause a sharp correction in markets."

“Brent crude above $93 is emerging as a major macro headwind for India. FII selling is impacting the market in the short term, but not in the medium. FIIs have sold equity worth Rs 114100 crore since October 2021. But the Nifty now remains where it was in early October 2021.FII selling is causing short-term gyrations but no significant impact in the medium term. A significant trend in the market is the churn from IT to banks. Banks are likely to remain resilient and in IT there will be buying on dips since earnings visibility is high," Vijayakumar added.

“On the technical front 17,450 and 17700 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 38,500 and 39,300 are immediate support and resistance respectively," said Mohit Nigam, head - PMS, Hem Securities

>Global Cues

The US stocks ended mixed higher, but pared gains towards the close on Friday. Nasdaq was up 1.6 per cent led by Amazon. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.1 per cent.

This morning major markets exhibited a mixed trend. China’s Shanghai Composite soared 1.9 per cent. Taiwan and Straits Times were up 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Whereas, the Kospi Composite slipped over 1 per cent. Nikkei and Hang Seng were down 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Oil prices were up near seven-year highs amid concerns about supply due to the ongoing political turmoil among major world producers. Brent saw a 2.4 per cent rise to $93.27 a barrel.

