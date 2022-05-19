Stock Market Today: Sensex Plunges 1,000 pts, Nifty Below 16,000 After Wall Street Selloff; 5 Points

Tracking the US market’s worst intra-day fall in two years overnight, the Sensex and Nifty opened in the red on Thursday morning. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 900.65 points or 1.66 per cent at 53307.88, and the Nifty was down 268.90 points or 1.66 per cent at 15971.40. Overall about 370 shares have advanced, 1629 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.

Top Losers and Gainers

All Sensex shares opened with cuts, led by steep losses in Tata Steel, Tech M, Wipro, Bajaj twins, Infosys, SBI, HCL Tech and Axis Bank. The broader markets were also weak in line with frontline indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slumped up to 2 per cent. The India VIX surged 9 per cent to 24 levels indicating high nervousness amid investors.

All Sectors in The Red

All sectors suffered losses with IT, Metals, Realty, and PSB indices on the Nifty cracking 3 per cent each. Other top losers included Media, financials, banks, and auto. FMCG pack was the least affected, down 0.5 per cent.

ITC Defies Bearish Market Sentiment, Shares Surge 1.5 per cent in Opening Trades

ITC Ltd posted a 16 per cent growth in revenue from operations at Rs 16,426 crore for the fourth quarter ending March as compared to the same period last year, while net profit went up by 11.8 per cent to Rs 4190.96 crore in the period under review. The conglomerate said there was strong growth across all businesses despite the third Covid wave.

Lupin Slips 9 per cent, Hits 2-year Low on Disappointing March Quarter Results

Lupin’s performance was skewed on revenues front amid US and India posting lower than expected sales while RoW and South Africa saw better than anticipated traction this quarter.

S Hariharan, Head of Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services, said: “After increasing net longs single stock open interest since mid-April, Retail has started to trim long positions – their net long open interest is down USD 500 mn over the last 5 sessions. FII selling intensity in the cash segment has also ebbed in this period. As a result, headline indices have bounced on low market volumes, from extremely oversold conditions. Metals stocks have been the weakest segment of the market, with long unwinding seen across ferrous as well as non-ferrous stocks. Autos and standalone refinery stocks have been the strongest sectors on account of revenue visibility."

Global Cues

A sharp sell-off was witnessed in US stocks on inflation fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,100 points and the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in nearly two years Wednesday, as big earnings misses by Target and other major retailers stoked investors’ fears that surging inflation could cut deeply into corporate profits. The Dow dropped 3.6 per cent, while the Nasdaq fell 4.7 per cent. The three indexes are on pace to extend a string of at least six weekly losses.

