Sensex Rises 200 pts, Nifty Near 17,300; Axis Bank Slips 3%

Indian indices opened higher on Friday to start the May F&O Series. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is up 217.92 points or 0.38 per cent at 57738.98, and the Nifty up 60.40 points or 0.35 per cent at 17305.40. About 1436 shares have advanced, 463 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged. Investors will continue to track the geo-political developments and the rise in Covid-19 cases in India and overseas.

On the Sensex, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bharti Airtel led gains, rising up to 2 per cent.

Global cues

Overnight, the US markets rallied strongly after robust earnings from Meta Platforms (Facebook parent) lifted beaten down tech shares. Dow Jones jumped 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 surged 2.5 per cent and Nasdaq soared 3.1 per cent.

Financial markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a public holiday. Tokyo stocks had closed higher on Thursday as investors cheered solid corporate earnings and the Bank of Japan’s decision to stick with its monetary easing policies. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.75 percent, or 461.27 points, at 26,847.90, while the broader Topix index advanced 2.09 percent, or 38.86 points, to 1,899.62.

Hong Kong stocks barely moved at the open of trade Friday as traders struggled to track a strong rally on Wall Street, with tech firms in the spotlight after Apple and Amazon reported below-forecast earnings. The Hang Seng Index inched down 4.77 points to 20,271.40. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.36 percent, or 10.58 points, to 2,986.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.80 percent, or 14.44 points, to 1,822.91.

Meanwhile, oil prices bounced back as Russia continued its onslaught on Ukraine. Brent crude futures rose 2.2 per cent to $107.59 a barrel, and WTI oil was up 3.3 per cent at $105.36 a barrel.

