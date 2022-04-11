Sensex Sheds Over 300 pts, Nifty Around 17,700 Amid Weak Global Cues; Ruchi Soya Jumps 7%

The key benchmark indices started opened lower on Monday amid weak global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 202.91 points or 0.34 per cent at 59244.27, and the Nifty was down 46.10 points or 0.26 per cent at 17738.20. About 1730 shares have advanced, 584 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged.
Global Cues
Wall Street closed its first losing week in the last four with an up-and-down Friday, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to tighten the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation. Big tech stocks once again led the market lower, and the S&P 500 fell 11.93 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 4,488.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55, or 0.4 per cent, to 34,721.12. The weakness for tech stocks, meanwhile, dragged the Nasdaq composite down 186.30, or 1.3 per cent, to 13,711.00.
Asian shares slipped on Monday ahead of a week thronging with central bank meetings and US inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections. The mood in equity markets was cautious, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.6 per cent, having shed 2.6 per cent last week. S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures both dipped 0.2 per cent in early trade
